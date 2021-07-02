A foundation says it has paid off the mortgage for the family of a Baton Rouge Police corporal killed in a collision while escorting a funeral.
Shane Totty died Feb. 1, 2019, when his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle on Jones Creek Road. Totty had previously been shot in the line of duty, but recovered from his injuries and returned to duty in the motorcycle division.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said Friday it had paid off Totty's mortgage, plus those for 18 other first-responders nationwide.
“My husband was mine and our daughter’s rock. While nothing and no one can bring him back, and the days are not always easy to get through, the Tunnel to Towers home program allows us the privilege to breathe a little easier," said Totty's fiancée, Catherine "Catty" Hope. The couple had a young daughter. "This is a blessing, and no words can ever express our gratitude.”
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.
"We cannot replace the loss of a husband and father but we can make sure these families can stay in the place they called home,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.
Last year, the foundation paid off the mortgage for the families of BRPD Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr. and Louisiana State Police Trooper George Baker.
The foundation was founded to honor New York firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.