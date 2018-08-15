NAPOLEONVILLE - A 14-year-old was arrested on a count of first-degree rape Monday, accused of the rape of a mentally challenged juvenile, Assumption Parish Leland Falcon said.
The Sheriff's Office received a complaint about the incident on Aug. 8, Falcon said in a news release.
The male victim, also 14, had been out riding in a golf cart with the male suspect in early August when the incident occurred, sheriff's spokesman Lonny Cavalier said.
The suspect is being held in a juvenile detention center, pending a juvenile proceeding, the sheriff said. The suspect's name wasn't released because of his age, the sheriff's office said.