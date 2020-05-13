An Angola lieutenant has been fired from the Department of Corrections after officials say he used excessive force against an inmate.

Lt. Barrett Boeker, who has worked at Louisiana State Penitentiary since 2001, allegedly argued with an inmate before spraying him with a fire extinguisher, according to DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick. Boeker claimed that there had been a fire in the inmate’s cell during the March 19 incident, but an investigation revealed there was no fire.

Pastorick said Boeker violated multiple policies when he “used excessive force, failed to follow orders, made false statements and failed to perform his duties as officer.” He was fired Monday after DOC completed their investigation.

“We will not tolerate this type of behavior,” said DOC Secretary James LeBlanc. “This is a sad day in our Department. This individual does not represent the dedicated employees who are committed to keeping our prisons and our public safe."

Boeker was charged with misdemeanor simple battery and issued a summons on Monday by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. He has a mandatory court date to appear before a judge.

West Feliciana Sherriff J. Austin Daniel clarified that since the coronavirus outbreak, deputies have been trying to issue a summons when possible rather than booking someone into the detention center to protect the current inmate population from the disease.

In 2017, a grand jury rejected criminal charges alleging Boeker, then an assistant warden, had raped a woman on the prison’s grounds. The Advocate reported that the grand jury was not provided with the sexual assault forensic examination and report conducted by the nurse several days after the second alleged assault.

West Feliciana Parish District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said at the time that both parties admitted to sexual intercourse so the rape kit would be unnecessary; his claim was disputed by sexual violence and trauma experts.

Boeker had been placed on administrative leave following the rape allegations but later returned to work at the prison.