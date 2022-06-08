A 15-year-old was arrested this week after authorities said he was involved in a shooting that injured four people during a high school graduation ceremony on Southeastern Louisiana University's campus last month.
The teen, whose name was not released, faces counts of illegally carrying a weapon by a juvenile, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, and resisting arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday.
Four people were wounded May 19 when gunfire erupted outside the university’s arena following a graduation ceremony for Hammond High School seniors.
Tangipahoa Schools superintendent Melissa Stilley said the shots were fired as students were filing out of the building to meet relatives and guests.
Authorities arrested Trent Thomas, 20, the day of the shooting. According to Hammond Police, Thomas was fighting with a group of people on university grounds shortly after the ceremony ended when he pulled out a gun and fired “at least” 10 shots, officials said.
Three people were injured by gunfire, and one person was injured in the pandemonium that followed as everyone in the crowd tried to escape, police said.