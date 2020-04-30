The coroner was contacted in a shooting Thursday night on East Smiley Avenue, Baton Rouge Police reported.
First responders arrived at the 2200 block of East Smiley shortly after 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
Police were responding to another shooting on North Ardenwood around the same time, McKneely said. Both streets are located near the intersection of Lobdell Blvd. and Greenwell Springs Road.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.