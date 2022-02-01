It was Christmas Eve when Nanette stopped by the Post Office on Millwood Drive to drop off eight checks, including several for charities and one paying off her property tax, in the blue mailbox just outside the building’s entrance.
Two weeks later she received a call from the fraud department at Regions Bank: Someone had taken two of the checks, which she'd initially written for $200 and $100, and tried to cash them for $350 and $4,000, respectively.
The check with the smaller amount had been addressed to a man's name and the one with the larger amount had been made out to a woman.
“They used some kind of substance to wipe out my writing and even change my signature to a funny way of writing my name," said Nanette, who asked that only her first name be used. The Advocate does not print the names of crime victims without their permission. “It was just strange. They didn’t even try to copy my handwriting.”
Nanette, who noted the other six checks she dropped off have never been cashed, is one of several Baton Rouge residents to fall victim to such a scheme in recent weeks.
A tactic known as “check washing,” would-be fraudsters erase the ink on a check using chemicals commonly found in household cleaning products and rewrite it to themselves, sometimes also changing the dollar amount. Unless victims receive a call from their bank alerting them of fraud, they often don’t realize they’ve been targeted until the money has already been removed from their account.
The problem isn’t uncommon. According to the National Check Fraud Center, roughly $815 million is stolen in the U.S. through washed checks every year.
"Of course I've had people steal credit card numbers in the past from time to time, but I've never had anybody try to wash one of my checks," said another victim who only wished to be identified as Don. "Nothing like this has ever happened (to me) before."
Like Nanette, Don also dropped off a check, this one addressed to his credit card company, at the Millwood Road post office Dec. 29.
Two days later, he received a call from Regions Bank asking him if he'd written a check to a man whose name he didn't recognize for $5,100.
He immediately informed the bank of the fraud, closed his account and filed a report with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
"I'm 65, so I still do some things with checks and I may write three or four a month, but now if I write one check a month, that's going to be a lot," he said.
In Nanette’s and Don's cases, their banks caught the forged signatures before any money was transferred, but not everyone has been as lucky.
Like the others, Bonnie, who also asked that her last name be withheld, dropped off a check at the Millwood Drive post office mailbox early last month.
Three days later, she tried to withdraw some cash from her checking account at Chase Bank and was shocked when she was denied.
“They told me I didn’t have anything (left),” she said.
Someone had taken the check she’d dropped off days earlier, washed it, changed the amount from less than $100 to $10,000, and successfully cashed it.
Bonnie contacted the U.S. Postal Service and quickly closed her old account, but within days, “my new account had been compromised by $46,000,” she said.
The bank caught the second breach, but Bonnie said she’s since been caught up in an exhausting cycle of phone calls with her bank and authorities in an effort to get her money back.
“I have additional funds in my savings, but my hot water heater broke in my attic and flooded my bedroom ceiling and I really need that money for home repairs,” Bonnie said. “The bank doesn’t seem to care.”
In a statement emailed to the Advocate, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it was “aware” of recent reports of mail theft in Baton Rouge, including at the Millwood Post Office, and that the department is working with local law enforcement partners “to identify and apprehend those responsible.”
It did not provide a number on how many USPS customers have filed such reports.
In the meantime, Chase Bank spokesman Greg Hassell said people should pick up their mail frequently and avoid letting outgoing or incoming checks sit in mailboxes overnight. If customers plan to use the post office mail boxes, checks should be dropped off before the day’s final pickup time.
“Keep a watch on your account, including through your bank’s digital tools,” suggested Veleka Finch, a spokeswoman for Regions Bank. “The sooner you, or your bank, spots something that doesn’t seem right, the sooner the matter can be investigated.”
To prepare for the event a check is stolen, some banks suggest writing them with uni-ball pens that contain color pigments, which imbed into paper and are more difficult to wash off.
However, Hassell added that the safest option is to skip the mail altogether and use digital payments whenever possible.
“Fraudsters always seem to try new tactics, but the good news is that a strong banking system, and informed customers, can help deter their activity,” Finch said.
But for Nanette and others, the experience has been jarring.
“I can work my way out of this, but so many people can’t,” she said, adding that although she knows she’s been luckier than some, dealing with the aftermath has been a nuisance.
“All my bills that I pay automatically have to be changed to the new bank account, so it’s really an inconvenience,” she said. “It’s disconcerting, but I’ll get through it. I can manage.”
Most other victims she’s connected with through the neighborhood social networking app NextDoor say their banks also caught the forgeries before any money transfers went through, “but it scares everybody,” Nanette continued. “I’m telling everybody I can not to use the blue boxes for checks.”
Stolen mail should be reported to local police, as well as the Postal Inspection Service by calling (877) 876-2455, or visiting their website at www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/check-washing