Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Betsy Beauboueuf, 74, 6555 Landmor Drive, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, and hit and run.
- Coty Brooks, 39, 13714 Dumaine Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- David Campagna, 22, 448 S. River Road, Port Allen, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
- Thomas Distefano, 26, 7250 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Darwin Figueroa, 21, 3722 Donaldson Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of a public passage, no driver's license, no insurance, no registration and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Latonya Spivey, 37, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless operation of a vehicle.