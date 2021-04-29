A 16-year-old passenger was killed in a car crash Wednesday night on Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish after the car overturned in the median, according to Louisiana State Police.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. at milepost 29 on I-12.
Giovanni Barrera of Holden did not have his seatbelt on at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. Barrera was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
The 18-year-old driver, Slade Hutchinson, was also injured in the crash; he did have his seat belt on, according to state police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Troopers said Hutchinson was traveling eastbound on I-12 with Barrera in the front passenger seat when the car veered left off the roadway and overturned in the median.
The reason for the crash is still under investigation. Toxicology samples were taken from Hutchinson at the time of the accident, state police said.