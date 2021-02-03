A standoff at a house on Carolina Street in Baton Rouge, where authorities were searching for a suspect in a domestic dispute, forced Buchanan Elementary as well as neighboring McKinley High to go into lockdown Wednesday for more than two hours each.
Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said when Baton Rouge Police went to the house Wednesday the person who answered “slammed the door and refused to come out.”
“The individual that was inside the residence was the suspect's brother and he had warrants for his arrest,” McKneely.
The man who slammed the door was ultimately arrested. Police are still looking for the original suspect, McKneely said.
The standoff prompted Buchanan Elementary to start a lockdown at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and McKinley High did the same 10 minutes later, said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
The schools are both located in old South Baton Rouge, not far from the north gates of LSU.
The lockdown was not lifted until about 1 p.m. when students at both schools were able to go on onto their next classes, Gast said.