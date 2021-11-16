A woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly drove a car through her own Baton Rouge bar, hitting her wife following an argument between the two, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.
According to an affidavit provided by EBRSO, Tiandra Provo, 32, stopped by Cedarcrest Bar on Airline Highway around 4:30 a.m. and began to argue with her wife after she felt she was taking too long to clean.
A witness at the scene told police that, in order to get her wife's attention, Provo began to hit the woman's truck with her car. When that didn't work, she drove her vehicle through the bar's patio gate, hitting her wife.
The witness said Provo then got out of the car and began talking to the victim. The witness called a friend to pick Provo up from the scene.
The victim suffered a broken left femur and was treated by EMS.
Provo faces one count each of aggravated damage to property, domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury and hit and run.