The local civil service board has again rescheduled an appeal hearing for former Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni, who was fired for violating department policies during the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling in 2016.

The hearing is now scheduled for Aug. 14-16 after the board voted unanimously to approve those dates at its meeting Thursday morning. The hearing could be pushed back yet again — or the parties involved could reach an alternative agreement in the meantime, which would allow the matter to be resolved without a hearing.

Baton Rouge civil service board again agrees to postpone Blane Salamoni's appeal hearing The local civil service board has approved a request to further delay an appeal hearing for former Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni, …

Salamoni opened fire during a struggle with Sterling in July 2016. The shooting ignited nationwide protests about police brutality after videos of Sterling's final moments circulated on social media.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced Salamoni's termination last spring. Salamoni appealed it before the civil service board, which oversees discipline for city police and firefighters.

The hearing — when the board will vote to either uphold or overturn the termination — has already been rescheduled multiple times. It was most recently slated for this week until the board recently held a special meeting to approve another request for postponement from both sides.

+7 This Baton Rouge board could uphold or overturn Murphy Paul's decision to fire Blane Salamoni After less than four months on the job, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul stepped into the national spotlight, announcing his decision to f…

Howie Lake II, the other officer who responded the night of Sterling's death, was issued an unpaid suspension but has returned to the force. He used a stun gun on Sterling, who was found to be armed, but did not discharge his firearm.

Lake has also appealed his discipline, but board members have agreed that his hearing should take place after Salamoni's because of overlapping information. The board voted Thursday to reschedule Lake's hearing for its September meeting, which will take place Sept. 19.

Salamoni is also facing a civil suit filed in 2017 on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children. That also remains unresolved, but attorneys said this week they have begun preliminary settlement talks and are hoping to avoid taking the case to trial.