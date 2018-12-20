A state judge on Thursday morning denied an attorney's request for the court to order the release of the Baton Rouge Police Department's body camera footage from a violent arrest in October, which afterward required medical care for the civilian involved.

Bystander videos of the Oct. 24 arrest outside an apartment complex off North Sherwood Forest Drive show two Baton Rouge Police officers for minutes on top of Steven Young, at time throwing punches — but police officials have said the officers' actions were justified. Young, who was later arrested, required medical attention before he could be booked into Parish Prison.

Young's attorney, Ronald Haley Jr., filed a request last month that the body- and dash-camera footage from the incident, as well as the police reports, be released under public records law. State District Judge William Morvant dismissed the request Thursday, citing state public records law that gives agencies the discretion to not disclose investigatory records if they pertain to an ongoing criminal investigation. An attorney for the city-parish government testified that both the East Baton Rouge District Attorneys Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office is looking into the prosecution Young.

But Christopher Murell, another attorney representing Young, said while Morevant ruled with state law, this is an issue of transparency by the police department.

“We have one of the most restrictive public records acts in the country in terms of being able to obtain body cams," Murell said. "They’re right, they don’t have to give us body cam if they don’t want to, however nothing in that statute prevents them from sharing it."

Haley said that if the video shows that the officers were justified, it would be in the department's interest to show the video to the public.

“If this clearly exonerates the police officers, why not show it?" Haley asked. "It appears that Baton Rouge Police Department wants transparency when it’s convenient."

The department announced a new critical incident policy in August that allows for a quicker release of such body and dash camera footage before a criminal case is address, at the discretion of the chief of police. However, Baton Rouge Deputy Chief Jonny Dunnam said Young's case does not fall under the new policy, because Young was not checked into a hospital. However, Dunnam acknowledged that Young required medical attention before Parish Prison would book him. It is still unclear where he received treatment for his injuries.

Officers first approached Young, 42, because they saw him with a marijuana cigarette, according to his arrest report. When officers approached Young, he tried to conceal the drug, the report says, and then tried to flee. The officers tried to restrain Young, who fell, but then got up and tried to run again, the report says. Officers tried, unsuccessfully, to shock Young with a stun gun.

"The defendant then physically fought with officers for several minutes while punching, biting and kicking," the report says. "Numerous verbal commands were issued and ignored."

After the violent encounter, officers found a loaded gun in Young's pants, which he could not legally possess because he was a convicted felon. Young was later booked after the encounter with the officers —a struggle that lasted more than four minutes — on possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer with force.

Young disputed many of the details from the report. He said he never tried to flee, but was tackled by the officers. In an interview with The Advocate, he insisted that he did not resist during the arrest.

Haley said he is further troubled by the incident because federal prosecutors have now gotten involved in the case.

“The public revelation that the U.S. Attorneys office is looking at Steven Young is troubling to all of us,” Haley said. “Based on our experience as attorneys, he does not appear to be the type of offender that would draw the attention of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. ... The timing of their involvement in this case seems to coincide when he spoke up about police brutality. We would hope that is not the case, but it appears to be so.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.