The 18-year-old whose body was found dumped behind Olympia Stadium at BREC's Perkins Road Park Wednesday died of a gunshot wound to the head, said East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark.

Dovonta London was pronounced dead at the scene when authorities noted there was obvious trauma to his head. However, Clark said London's autopsy on Thursday revealed his cause of death was a gunshot to the head. Clark would not say if London had suffered any other gunshot wounds.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Thursday that police are still trying to determine where or when London was shot. No one has been arrested in his death.

A shooting was reported about 40 minutes before London's body was found on Wednesday in the 3400 block of Casa Grande Drive, is in a subdivision off Big Bend Avenue near North Sherwood Forest Drive. No victims were found at that location, which is about a 10-mile drive from Olympia Stadium. Police have not linked that shooting to the homicide.