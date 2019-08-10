A Greensburg man has been arrested in a shooting in St. Helena Parish Friday night that left one person critically wounded, St. Helena Sheriff's Office Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney said.
The shooting took place off Highway 449 near New Hope Church Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday. One person was critically injured in the shooting and airlifted to a hospital, Chaney said.
Theron Crosby, 26, of 204 Leona Spears Road, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting. No details about the situation surrounding the shooting were available Saturday afternoon.