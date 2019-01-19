A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Brittany Fitzgerald, 28, of 3427 Lanier Dr., was accused of possession with intent to distribute heroin, crystal methamphetamine and Suboxone after deputies caught her in the prison parking lot with the drugs about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
Deputies intercepted calls between an inmate and Fitzgerald discussing delivery of the drugs. Fitzgerald told deputies the inmate asked her to throw the contraband over the facility fence, Hicks said in a news release.
Fitzgerald also faces counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a penal institution, Hicks said.