A car crashed into several people dinning outside of The Overpass Merchant on Perkins Road, according to emergency officials
The car struck diners sitting at a table at the restaurant Friday afternoon, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. He said injuries appeared to be minor.
It was not clear how many people had been injured and additional details about the crash were not immediately available.
An ambulance was parked outside of the restaurant Friday afternoon, according to a video taken by an Advocate reporter at the scene of the accident. A white outdoor dining tent was erected outside.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.