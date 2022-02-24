A New Roads woman is dead after she was shot by her husband, who then tried to kill himself, at their St. Mary Street home Thursday evening, the Point Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said.
According to Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, deputies responded to a call about the incident shortly before 5 p.m. Once they arrived, they found the woman dead and her husband injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to the Pointe Coupee General Hospital and is expected to survive, Thibodeaux said.
Police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.