Baton Rouge police have made an arrest in the Florida Boulevard nightclub shooting that injured seven people last month.

Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. announced the arrest Tuesday afternoon. Additional details will be released at a press conference with Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul at 4:15 p.m.

The shooting occurred June 29 at Stadium Ultralounge & Bar, a nightclub across the street from the Bon Carré Town Center.

Investigators said at the time that several people in the club got into an altercation that escalated quickly. Police said shots were fired both inside and outside the club and seven people were injured.

The shooting capped a rash of gun violence in late June that left Baton Rouge residents and leaders alarmed.

