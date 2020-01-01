Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Michael Brown, 42, 2022 W N. Lobdell, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Niki Coleman, 43, 2660 Ontario St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, license plate switched, insurance required, license plate required, driver's license suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle.
- Christopher Franklin, 45, 10101 Rd. 1515, Philadelphia, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and public bribery.
- Patrick Lewis, 24, 16323 Ashwood Ct., Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and improper lane usage.
- Ryan Wheeler, 41, 1623 Oleander St., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, obstruction of public passage and driver's license suspended or revoked.