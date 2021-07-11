A grand jury will likely consider whether an East Feliciana Parish sheriff's deputy was justified when he shot and killed a man while investigating a domestic disturbance complaint in Norwood.
Stephen Landon Brooks Compton, 42, of Centerville, Mississippi, was shot dead around midnight late on May 21. Louisiana State Police say Compton had pointed a gun at a deputy who, with Norwood police officers, had responded to a Shady Grove Lane home. None of the officers was injured.
District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said he received the State Police investigative report last week and that he would "probably bring (the case) to a grand jury.”
“I don’t want to be the one who makes the decision about whether it’s justified,” he said.
East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said his deputies carry Tasers, but he couldn't be sure whether using one would have been appropriate with Compton.
"Just because you have a less-than-lethal option, doesn’t mean it’s appropriate to use in every situation,” he said.
Deputies are not equipped with body cameras, Travis said.
State Police said in their initial press release that Compton "refused verbal commands and brandished a firearm at a responding deputy," according to agency spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
One deputy, whom Travis declined to name, was placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting, as a matter of routine and not as an indication of wrongdoing. East Feliciana's chief criminal deputy later recommended that the deputy return to patrols.
“I concurred with this recommendation and therefore allowed our deputy to return to duty,” Travis said.
Compton's death was the first law enforcement shooting in East Feliciana since 2019, when two men were shot by sheriff’s deputies several months apart. In each case, a grand jury declined to bring charges.
Last New Year's Eve, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office had responded to a domestic dispute complaint in LaPlace involving Compton, deputies said. The agency said Compton shot at officers through a door when ordered to surrender and was booked on domestic abuse battery involving strangulation and eight counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm.
He was released on a $45,500 bond the day of his arrest and was absent at his arraignment in April, court records show. A bench warrant and bond forfeiture were ordered, with the bail set at $350.
The St. John the Baptist Parish case was still pending when Compton died in Norwood. It isn't clear whether East Feliciana deputies knew about Compton's LaPlace case when they encountered him in May.
Compton's mother, Maxine Compton, said in an emailed statement that her family "has a lot of questions that no one seems to want to answer" about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Compton’s younger sister, Ashley Compton, said her brother was the father of three.
“I love my brother, and will think of him and miss him every day for the rest of my life,” she said. “My brother has had his fair share of issues, but you talk to anyone who knew him they would tell you he’d give anyone the shirt of his back or the last dollar in his pocket if anyone needed it."
East Feliciana officials have not provided specifics on why deputies were called to the Norwood home in May.