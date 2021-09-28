A Baton Rouge sixth-grader is facing charges after a loaded 9mm was found in the student's book bag at Woodlawn Middle School Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported.
According to spokeswoman Casey Hicks, the EBRSO School Drug Task Force responded to an anonymous tip at around 10:30 a.m.
The child, 11, was charged with carrying a firearm by a student and was booked into a juvenile detention center.
EBRSO asked any students with information about the incident or any similar incidents to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.
Students can also text CS225 plus their message to CRIMES (274637).