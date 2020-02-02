A pedestrian was fatally struck by three vehicles Sunday morning along Airline Highway, according to Baton Rouge Police.
The person was walking in the northbound lane around 4:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of Airline Highway when he was hit by at least three vehicles, police spokesman L’Jean Mckneely Jr. said.
The first vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, he said.
Officials plan to release the pedestrian's name after his family is notified.
Police haven't said what caused the wreck as they continued investigating it Sunday evening.