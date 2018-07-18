A man was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after he refused to stop his dirt bike for police and broadsided a vehicle on Park Boulevard, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
An officer was behind the dirt bike driver in the 1200 block of Park Boulevard just before noon when the driver drove though a red light and hit a car, Coppola said.
The driver of the dirt bike was hospitalized with serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services checked out the other driver on the scene and ultimately transported the driver to a hospital.
Coppola said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.