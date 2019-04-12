A 24-year-old man wanted in Central America on a murder charge was captured Thursday after a traffic stop by local law enforcement officials near Baton Rouge.
Livingston Parish authorities encountered Jose Isaias Coto Portillo during a vehicle stop, and when they checked his name, they realized he was wanted in connection with a murder in El Salvador. Parish authorities then contacted federal agents with the Homeland Security Investigations section of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, agency spokesman Bryan Cox said.
Cox said agents took Coto into custody both because he lacked legal permission to be in the United States and was a fugitive. Possible next steps for Coto are unclear, but he could be deported due to his illegal immigration status or simply be extradited by El Salvador’s government in connection with the murder.
Interpol’s website shows the agency had issued a so-called red notice for Coto, which meant he was wanted on what essentially amount to an international arrest warrant. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the case, but it is likely whoever stopped Coto and ran his name would’ve seen that red notice.
Specifics about the murder accusation against Coto wasn’t immediately available.
