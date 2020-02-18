A man has been arrested in the 2018 shooting death of Alton Sterling's cousin, who was found dead inside a burning vehicle parked in a vacant lot near the Knock Knock Children's Museum and Baton Rouge's City Park.

Kelvin Lee Phillips, 41, was already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after his arrest earlier this month in a separate 2017 homicide. Baton Rouge police said Tuesday that Phillips was rebooked on an additional count of second-degree murder.

Police released no other information about how detectives linked Phillips to the killing of Antonio "Tony" Sterling, 34, who died in April 2018 — almost two years after a BRPD officer shot and killed his cousin in an incident that spurred nationwide protests about police brutality but resulted in no criminal charges against the cops involved.

Sandra Sterling, the aunt of both Antonio and Alton Sterling, said people often called the two cousins "the Sterling boys."

Phillips was recently accused of being the getaway driver in the apparently unrelated 2017 killing of Lorenzo Dixon, a local rapper also known as Zoe Realla, whose death followed orders from the ringleader of a narcotics trafficking organization, according to police reports.

That was one of several homicides police have recently linked to Martrell Harris, who's now evading authorities but wanted on multiple murder counts out of East Baton Rouge Parish. He's accused of leading what authorities have described as an extremely violent drug trafficking organization, promising promotions within the group to people allegedly involved in the killings.