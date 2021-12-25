After reports of a shooting at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue late Christmas morning, a gunshot victim left the scene and arrived at a medical facility before emergency crews arrived, officials said.
The shooting was reported around 11:15 a.m. Saturday at 9999 Gwenadele Ave. off Airline Highway near Interstate 12.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the victim is expected to survive.
The OYO Hotel shooting was the second reported in Baton Rouge on Christmas morning.
One person was found shot to death outside an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 9 a.m.
No additional details were immediately available.