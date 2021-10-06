A man was shot to death early Wednesday outside a home just east of North Acadian Thruway and north of Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge police say.
Officers say they responded around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of North 36th Street, where they found Anthony Thomas, 40, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Thomas died at the scene, police say.
East Baton Rouge saw a record 114 murders in 2020, and the parish is already on track to pass that grim milestone in 2021.
Thomas' killing marks the 110th to take place in the parish this year.
Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.