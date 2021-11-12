Three people were shot and one has died after a fight late Friday afternoon at a house near Glen Oaks High School, officials said.
Deputies responded around 2:40 p.m. to the 6000 block of Avocado Drive in Baton Rouge, about a block from the school.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the bullets struck one man and two female victims.
She said the shooting unfolded during an altercation, but was unable to say what the people were fighting about.
Officials said one of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene.
The other two were transported to a hospital for treatment.
This post will be updated when more information is available.