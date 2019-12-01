Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Louis Clark, 46, 19630 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Jessica Cullen, 33, 14829 Bon Dickey Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation and reckless operation.
- Charton Smith, 38, 3709 Sycamore St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Michael Woods, 28, 100 Pasture Lane, Thibodeaux, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and hit-and-run.