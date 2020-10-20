PRAIRIEVILLE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday, accused of stabbing someone multiple times, Ascension sheriff's deputies said Tuesday.
Gilbert Josue Rivera-Herrera was found late Sunday in Gonzales and has been booked with one count of attempted second-degree murder, deputies said in a statement.
Deputies had found the victim earlier on Sunday, about 5 a.m., at home on Shirley Drive in Prairieville. The person, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said Rivera-Herrera, who is from Prairieville, confessed to the stabbing after his arrest, deputies said. They did not provide details Tuesday about what led up to the stabbing.
Rivera-Herrera remained Tuesday afternoon in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on bail of $50,000 and is also being held as a fugitive from another law enforcement agency in the state, online jail records say.