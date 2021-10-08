Two separate shootings were reported within 15 minutes Friday morning, leaving three victims hospitalized, one with very serious injuries, officials said.

The first shooting was reported around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Wyandotte and Topeka streets off Plank Road. Two people were injured but are expected to survive, said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.

The second shooting was reported about 10 minutes later and several miles away, in the 1400 block of Gwen Drive, which is off North Sherwood Forest Drive.

Chustz said one person was seriously injured in that incident.