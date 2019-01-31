NAPOLEONVILLE — A 17-year-old boy accused of taking a video of a sexual act with a 15-year-old girl, then sending the video to another teen, was arrested last week along with that teen and five others after the video was passed along from one person to the next, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said Thursday.
Kemondre Landry, 17, 107 Ryder Lane, Labadieville, was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on counts of misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile, video voyeurism and pornography involving juveniles, Falcon said in a news release.
Also arrested, each on a count of pornography involving a juvenile, were:
- Alexis McBride, 18, 104 Michelle Place, Thibodaux;
- Dasha Whatley, 17, 153 Peterville Lane, Belle Rose;
- Daunchelle Rainey, 17, 6426 La. 1, Belle Rose;
- Reginald Dorsey, 18, 183 Violet St., Labadieville;
- Tyaria Truehill, 18, 200 Sparrow St., Labadieville; and
- Denisha Tilford, 17, 129 Violet St., Labadieville.
All the arrests were made on Jan. 25 and the seven arrested bonded out the same day.
Causing, distributing and possessing child pornography in any form is punishable by fine and/or imprisonment, Falcon said.