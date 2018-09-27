A Louisiana State Police trooper shot and killed someone early Thursday after a traffic stop in downtown Hammond, according to a Louisiana State Police press release.
The trooper pulled over a vehicle on North Oak Street at U.S. 190 in Hammond around 12:45 a.m., agency spokesman Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight said in the release.
"During the course of the stop a struggle ensued, resulting in the Trooper discharging their service weapon, striking the suspect," Dwight wrote.
State Police identified the person killed as Coltin Brennan Leblanc, 23, of Loranger.
Leblanc was treated at the scene and brought to a hospital in critical condition. He died not long after arriving at North Oaks Health System, police said. It's unclear whether anyone else was inside the vehicle during the traffic stop.
The trooper was not injured and has not been identified.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations will investigate the shooting death. Dwight declined to release any additional information about the incident on Thursday morning but said he anticipates releasing more details later in the day.
The shooting appears to have occurred in downtown Hammond about one block away from where police said the traffic stop was initiated.
A large spot of blood remained in the left lane of U.S. 190 Thursday morning, next to paint markings that appear to indicate the location of the vehicle involved in the traffic stop. The vehicle was parked at an angle in the left lane not far from the intersection of U.S. 190 and Magnolia Street — the next street over from North Oak.
A bullet hole was visible in a window across the street from where the vehicle had stopped.
Neighbors and business owners along the quiet stretch of shops and restaurants said the streets downtown remained closed until around 9 a.m. while police investigated. Authorities cordoned off an area on U.S. 190, also called Thomas Street. The scene extended the length of a block from Oak Street to Magnolia Street and continued a short distance around the corner onto North Oak, suggesting the driver had turned right onto U.S. 190 during the course of the incident.
City crews arrived around 9:30 a.m. to wash the blood off the street, using buckets of water from a nearby car wash and brooms to scrub the pavement.
Residents were sharing the details they'd heard about what happened Thursday morning, though most were largely speculation. Otherwise downtown Hammond continued with business as usual once the roads reopened as residents waited for additional information from authorities.