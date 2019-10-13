A Prairieville man found lying in a parking lot near LSU's campus is accused of attacking the Baton Rouge police officer who woke him up.
The officer wrote in the arrest report that he approached Jonas Reese Crystal, 25, around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Southgate Towers at 4005 Nicholson Drive, woke him up and asked if someone could come take him home.
Crystal gave the officer several fake names and was "very resistive," leading to him being handcuffed and placed into a police vehicle, the report said.
The officer called the man's father, and during the call, Crystal began kicking the inside of the squad unit, the report says, kicked the officer in the torso and arm as he tried apply shackles and close the door.
Crystal's father was still on the phone and heard the commotion, according to the affidavit.
"He heard what had happened and apologized repeatedly for Crystal's actions," the report read.
While the officer was finishing paperwork, Crystal allegedly told the officer he wanted him dead and made several racist and homophobic remarks, according to the affidavit.
Crystal was booked into the parish jail on suspicion of public intoxication, resisting arrest, threatening a public official and battery of a police officer.
He remained there Sunday evening with bond not yet set.