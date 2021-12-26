The Christmas holiday offered little respite from a record-breaking year for gun violence in Baton Rouge as bullets injured three people Saturday evening, police said.

Earlier in the day, separate shootings killed one man and sent yet another to the hospital.

Baton Rouge Police investigated a shooting in the 4000 block of Dalton Street that left one person wounded around 6:40 Saturday evening, a spokesperson said. Later, at about 2 a.m. Sunday, the agency responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Highland Road.

And half an hour after that, officers responded to another reported shooting on Prescott Road near North Foster Drive.

+3 1 dead in Christmas morning shooting as Baton Rouge gun violence soars: 'Unbelievable' After months and months of soaring gun violence in Baton Rouge, even Christmas morning brought a deadly shooting as residents of a Sherwood Me…

All three victims in the separate incidents have non-life threatening injuries, a BRPD spokesperson said Sunday. The agency is still investigating each shooting.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Earlier Saturday, as residents visited family friends and brought each other Christmas gifts nearby, Baton Rouge police responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. at 11610 Sherwood Hollow Court, a large cluster of apartment complexes just north of North Harrells Ferry Road and east of Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The victim, who police identified as Brandon Samuel, 36, of Baton Rouge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death marked the 146th homicide this year in East Baton Rouge Parish — an unprecedented number that has already well surpassed the previous record-breaking 2020 total, according to records maintained by The Advocate.

Just over two hours later, a gunshot victim left the scene of a shooting at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue and arrived at a medical facility before emergency crews arrived, officials said.