A Baton Rouge teen was arrested in the Tuesday night shooting on Rosenwald Road that left one man dead and another person injured, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Detectives arrested Leon Frank Harris, 18, of 1005 Progress Road in the death of 21-year-old Joshua Andrews, BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a Wednesday night press release.
Andrews was found around 10:30 p.m. in a parking lot on Rosenwald Road suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe that Harris shot Andrews while the two were having a argument. Coppola said there was a second person at the scene who did not require any medical attention.
An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip aided police in arresting Harris, Coppola said.
Harris was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.