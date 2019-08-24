Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Richard Dixon, 51, 1880 N. Alameda Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of marijuana, failure to signal/improper turn and improper lane usage.
- Anthony Fleury, 28, 11023 Charington Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal/improper turn and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Samuel Newton, 43, 5610 Clayton Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, equipment violation and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Ernest Reine, 57, 35202 Pine Garrison Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.