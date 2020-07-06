A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Monday after threatening a driver traveling on her water-filled street, first striking the vehicle with a baseball bat, then aiming a gun at the driver, arrest records say.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. in front of the home of Bridgette Digerolamo, 38, at 6272 Chattanooga Drive.
The driver and her passengers told an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy that, as they drove down the street, which had water on it from the morning's rain, Digerolamo came out of her house with a bat, yelling at them to turn around because they'd make her house flood, records show.
Digerolamo then used the bat to strike the side and tailgate of the vehicle.
When the victims got out of the vehicle to check for damage, Digerolamo went back into her house and came out with a handgun, pointing it at them, arrest records said.
The driver and passengers, who videoed the encounter, left the area and called 911.
Digerolamo was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of aggravated assault with a firearm, arrest records show.
When the arresting officer asked her what happened, she said, "I was in fear of my life and my child's life. I want an attorney," the records said.