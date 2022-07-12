A 45-year-old former employee of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was arrested for sex crimes involving a juvenile, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Angola resident Michelle Murray faces one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Erin Foster.
In a statement provided to The Advocate, Louisiana Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said Murray lived on the compound with her husband, a current prison employee.
Pastorick said Murray was previously employed as an EMT at the facility from August 2012 to July 2017, and again from December 2017 to June 2018. She resigned from the post twice after she admitted to taking Demerol and Phenergan from the prison's treatment center, Pastorick said.
She was previously charged by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office in June 2018 on a count of Malfeasance in Office.
Following her recent arrest, Pastorick said Murray was "immediately banned" from Angola property.
She was held on $50,000 bond and has since bonded out, Foster said.