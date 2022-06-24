A veteran Baton Rouge police officer and vocal critic of Police Chief Murphy Paul retired abruptly, telling city officials that he would be "completely broken" by "baseless accusations" leveled against him by top police brass if he remains on the force.
BRPD put Sgt. John Dauthier on paid leave earlier this week; his attorney said he was not given an explanation why. A BRPD spokesperson said the case is "an open administrative matter."
In a message to East Baton Rouge Metro Council members, Dauthier said he is not ready to leave law enforcement, but "endless scrutiny" of his conduct has left him exhausted.
"Unchecked power that can cause investigations and baseless accusations to continually rain down upon good employees will break any man eventually," he said in a letter to the council. "I have decided that before I am completely broken, I will part ways with the career I still love and have dedicated my life to."
Paul denies allegations that he metes out discipline unfairly — a recurring accusation in a long feud with Dauthier and some other rank-and-file officers, particularly members of the city police union.
At the heart of the dispute lies a battle over discipline and reforms Paul promised to enact after Alton Sterling died at the hand of BRPD officers.
A 22-year BRPD veteran, Dauthier emerged in recent years as one of Paul’s most vocal and persistent critics within Baton Rouge Police.
The chief has became embroiled in contentious, hours-long arguments during discipline hearings at the Baton Rouge Municipal Civil Service Board, which reviews discipline handed down to police and firefighters. During those spats, the chief and his defenders argued the tension is caused by a small but vocal number of officers taking issue with his discipline approach.
But his critics — like Dauthier — say the chief weaponizes the department’s internal discipline process to go after officers who disagree with him. The schism has occasionally led board hearings to stretch on for as long as 14 hours amid clashes between officers’ union-funded attorneys and Paul’s taxpayer-funded lawyers.
Dauthier's administrative leave was only the latest discipline he's faced from BRPD brass.
Paul said last year that he violated BRPD policies, including use of force, when officers accidentally showed up at the wrong house while following up a medical call. The chief demoted Dauthier from sergeant to corporal for the incident, something Dauthier's attorney, Cliff Ivey, alleged was retaliation for Dauthier publicly criticizing the chief in the past.
That was after Dauthier requested an independent probe into whether Paul and his administration violated both department policies and criminal law by allegedly mishandling internal investigations.
Paul argued then that it was actually Dauthier who was retaliating — by requesting the civil service investigation amid questions about Dauthier's own conduct on the force.
In his letters to civil service board requesting the investigations, Dauthier said he was working in the BRPD internal affairs division when Paul took office in 2018, but requested a transfer into street patrols shortly thereafter because he felt the administration had introduced a "blatantly partial doctrine for enforcing policies of the BRPD."
Dauthier himself was recently elected to the civil service board after the previous BRPD representative — who had his own tumultuous history with internal discipline — quit in frustration over infighting dominating the board’s business.
The situation has not stabilized since Dauthier joined the panel in recent weeks. And his retirement may plunge the board into even deeper dysfunction, potentially leaving it without a quorum.
The civil service board in a May meeting voted without discussion to suspend its longtime clerk and records custodian, saying she was guilty of “insubordination and work performance issues.” Meanwhile, the clerk's attorney alleges that the board chair, Brandon Williams, and another board member sit on other public boards in East Baton Rouge City Parish — a violation of laws governing civil service boards.
Meanwhile, Williams is also facing calls to resign from the Baton Rouge Union of Police, which in a letter last week argued Williams’ history of arrests means he can't impartially adjudicate police discipline.
Williams told The Advocate last week that he's "not going anywhere."
In his letter Friday, Dauthier alleged that the timing of his administrative leave stemmed from a court decision last week, when the Louisiana Court of Appeal for the First Circuit ruled that BRPD must hand over internal discipline records Dauthier had requested.
Metro Council member Chauna Banks thanked Dauthier for his service Friday after he told the council he would stop away from BRPD.
"This was an extremely hard letter to read and it made me very sad," she said in an email. "I don't know what happened, and there is always a 'my, their side, and truth in the middle'."