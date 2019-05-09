Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Keith Esteen, 36, 6810 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, no driver's license, no insurance, no license plate, no inspection sticker and improper access to a controlled access roadway.
- Joseph Jones, 54, 19 Davis Court, Natchez, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and no driver's license.
- Donald Mack, 55, 5630 Henderson Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, suspended or revoked driver's license and improper lane usage.
- Matthew Quebedeaux, 27, street address not available, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, no vehicle registration, and suspended or revoked driver's license.