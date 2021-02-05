Two people were stabbed in Livingston Thursday evening, officials with the Livingston Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to Lake Bistineau Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a "disturbance with a knife," according to spokesperson Lori Steele.
Deputies found a man and a woman with serious injuries to the upper torso, Sheriff Jaosn Ard said. Detectives identified 20-year-old Chandler Swetledge as a suspect. Swetledge fled the scene before law enforcement arrived but was found in Baton Rouge on Friday morning.
Swetledge was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and will be transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Facility, Ard said. He faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Steele said one person who was injured is in critical but stable condition, while the other remains stable.