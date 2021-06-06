One person was shot during an argument in Livingston Parish on Saturday, but he is expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Brittany Court, and found one male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a news release. He was brought to the hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.

John Burthe Lacroix, 24, was arrested on a count of aggravated second degree battery and remained in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on $20,000 bond, booking documents say.

The release said Lacroix and the victim knew each other and had an argument before the shooting, which remains under investigation.