A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the rape of a juvenile, according to Zachary Police Department.
Darion Parker, 21, of 2424 Drusilla Lane, was booked on Saturday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of second-degree rape.
Family members of the juvenile reached out to Zachary Police on Nov. 12 when they realized she was missing from her room. While on the phone with dispatch, family members saw the juvenile running up the driveway to their house.
She told them she had been driven to a BREC park and raped by a man she had met on Snapchat, according to booking documents. When she reached the park, she saw he had a handgun sitting next to the center console. He told her that he would use it on her if she did not comply, the documents say.
Police were able to identify Parker from a Snapchat photo in which he was holding a Louisiana license plate.