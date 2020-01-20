One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on North Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Brad Harris said the shooting was reported around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Monroe Avenue and North Acadian, which is about a block south of Choctaw Drive.
He said one person was shot in the leg.
It's unknown if the shooting occurred at the same location, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. He said the victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this point.