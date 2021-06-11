A Baton Rouge man was shot and killed in on North Foster Drive, Baton Rouge Police said.
The shooting took place around 11:16 p.m. Thursday at 2534 N. Foster Drive, by Foster Food Mart, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Darrian Carter, 23, was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot, McKneely said. He died from his wounds at the scene.
Police said a motive and suspect are unknown.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.