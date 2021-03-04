A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after shooting her daughter’s ex-boyfriend in the groin near Kilkenny Drive, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office documents say.
Savannah Hudson, 37, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon, according to booking documents.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, an EBRSO patrolman responded to a residence within East Baton Rouge Parish regarding a shooting. Hudson told the patrolmen that she fired her handgun to frighten her daughter’s ex-boyfriend away from the property, an affidavit says.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, a gunshot victim at a hospital in St. Helena was treated for a gunshot wound he sustained in East Baton Rouge Parish, the documents say. The victim was later brought to a hospital in Hammond.
During the interview, the victim said he was shot in the groin area while at Hudson’s residence, the documents say. He said he was visiting his infant son when the child’s mother shot him in the groin.
The victim said Hudson aimed a small-caliber handgun at his head, the victim told police, and Hudson’s mother began telling her to shoot him. Hudson then lowered the gun, shooting him once in the groin, the documents say.
When asked if Hudson or her mother were aware that he’d been shot, the victim said they both knew because he was bent over in pain and stated “Savannah, you shot me.”