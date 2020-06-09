A 74-year-old Ventress man was killed in a house fire this weekend that state officials say was likely caused by inattentive cooking.
The Pointe Coupee Fire Department responded to the blaze around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Island Road, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
Firefighters located the body of the man between the home’s kitchen and living room, officials said.
Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen.
Officials haven't identified the man but say he was the only person in the home.
The Fire Marshal's Office said it was still investigating the fire on Tuesday.