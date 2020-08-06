A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, state police say.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on the I-10 West service road between Siegen Lane and Bluebonnet Boulevard, said Taylor Scrantz, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police.
The name of the cyclist and details about the crash were not immediately available.
Officials blocked part of the service road and diverted traffic onto Mall of Louisiana Boulevard. The roadway reopened before 8:30 a.m.
