A driver accused of getting behind the wheel at almost double the legal limit for alcohol consumption struck two pedestrians who were walking along Perkins Road Friday night, police say.
Nicholas Presley, 38, was arrested on a count each of first-offense DWI, reckless operation, resisting an officer and negligent injuring, according to his Baton Rouge Police Department arrest report.
The report says Presley struck the two victims as they were walking just before 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Perkins Road, near Cloverdale Avenue and the Southdowns subdivision. The make and model of his vehicle is not listed in the arrest report.
One of the two victims sustained injuries to the facial area and was transported to an area hospital.
Presley refused field sobriety testing, according to BRPD and refused to put his feet inside the vehicle when he was instructed to sit in the rear of the police, the report says.
The responding officer then handcuffed Presley and took him into custody. He later submitted a chemical breath test with a result of 0.144, the report states.